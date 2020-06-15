Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Citigroup restated their hold rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 974 ($12.40) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 852 ($10.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.80) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

3i Group (LON:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.96)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson bought 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £245,630 ($312,625.68).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.