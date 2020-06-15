Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CINE. Berenberg Bank lowered Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.38 ($3.12).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE stock opened at GBX 75.12 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.29 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.60 ($3.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.84.

In related news, insider Anthony Herbert Bloom purchased 839,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £235,117.12 ($299,245.41). Also, insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat acquired 423,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £101,618.40 ($129,334.86).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.