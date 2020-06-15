Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 125,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chromadex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
