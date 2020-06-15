Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. Analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 125,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chromadex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

