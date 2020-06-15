Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $92.39 on Friday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

