Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Chemed worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.44 and its 200 day moving average is $445.63. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

