Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,461.18 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,461.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 807,087 shares in the company, valued at $67,948,654.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

