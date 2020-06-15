Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

