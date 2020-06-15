Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LEU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

