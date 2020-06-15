Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CETV stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,088,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

