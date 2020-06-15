Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 184 ($2.34) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 131 ($1.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 157.66 ($2.01) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.90 ($2.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

