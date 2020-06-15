Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.51. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

