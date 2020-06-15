C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £43,000 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($54,728.27).

CCR stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.58. C&C Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.64). The company has a market capitalization of $661.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08.

CCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on C&C Group from GBX 182 ($2.32) to GBX 204 ($2.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

