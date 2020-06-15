Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $15,054.80

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $15,054.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00766303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00166072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,160,327 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

