Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives $163.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after purchasing an additional 623,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,767,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,732,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

