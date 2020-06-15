CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.49 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $167,347.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,169,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 391,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,677 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.