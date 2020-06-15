Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

