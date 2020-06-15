Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

CBNK opened at $10.34 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

