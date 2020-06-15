Canaccord Genuity Raises Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Price Target to $0.40

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.30 to $0.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Stabilis Energy stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Stabilis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Get Stabilis Energy alerts:

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stabilis Energy stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Stabilis Energy comprises 0.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Stabilis Energy worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.