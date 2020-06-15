Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 14th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CWH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. 19,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,175. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 4.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

