Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $14.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cameco by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

