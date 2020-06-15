Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.83. 85,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,814. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

