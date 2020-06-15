Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 299,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 276,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

