Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,700 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 211,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,800. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $94.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

