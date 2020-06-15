Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,272 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

LHX traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.26. 11,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,889. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

