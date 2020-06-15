Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.35. 10,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

