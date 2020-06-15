Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.66. The stock had a trading volume of 140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,495. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

