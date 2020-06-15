Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,148 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

