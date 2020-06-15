Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

