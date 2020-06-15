Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.49 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,327. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

