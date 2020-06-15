Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 297.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 468,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

