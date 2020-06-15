Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,757,000. AXA bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 213.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 824,908 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 572,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

