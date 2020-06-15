Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.49 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 663.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,855,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,810,016. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

