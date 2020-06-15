Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 432.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,067,000 after purchasing an additional 578,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,613,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,419. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.