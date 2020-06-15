Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 65,660 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,409,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 228,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,052,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,875 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,236,000 after purchasing an additional 961,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 1,586,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

