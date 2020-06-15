Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 30,700 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 217.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 576,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,851. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

