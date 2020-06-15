Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.87. 231,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.