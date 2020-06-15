Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,680 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,610,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,965,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,164,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. 18,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

