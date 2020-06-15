Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 70,813 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 687.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.30. 2,198,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,918. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

