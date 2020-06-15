Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 38,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.97. 333,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

