Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 26,400 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 438,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

