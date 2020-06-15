CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CAI International stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 162,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $339.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.91.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

