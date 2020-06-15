Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 205,899 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 77,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,753. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

