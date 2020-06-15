C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00.

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total transaction of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $17.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,148. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $587.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.69.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

