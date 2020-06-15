Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 182,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

