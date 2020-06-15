Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Bruker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

