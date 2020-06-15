Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Price Target at GBX 994.17

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 994.17 ($12.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 935 ($11.90) to GBX 815 ($10.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 745 ($9.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.47) to GBX 930 ($11.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 976.08. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.76). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.57) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4691.1298487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 24.49 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

