Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $26.38

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.34. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

