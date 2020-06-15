Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

