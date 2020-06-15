Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Price Target at GBX 331

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 331 ($4.21).

QQ has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.67) to GBX 297 ($3.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 303 ($3.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

QQ stock opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.47. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

