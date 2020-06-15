Brokerages Set Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $16.08

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $15.25 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $20,316,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $16,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.